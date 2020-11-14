Ethel Mae Dulak
Corpus Christi - Ethel Mae Dulak, age 70, passed away on November 9th, 2020. She was born June 17th, 1950 to Gary and Evelyn Johnson in Katy, Texas where she grew up and graduated from Katy High School in 1968. She attended Victoria Junior College where she met John Dulak. She transferred to Sam Houston State University to complete her business degree and married John Dulak in May of 1972. They lived in Houston while he completed his Chiropractic Degree and moved to Corpus Christi to start their lives and family.
Ethel taught business and typing for many years at local schools including Shannon Junior High, Martin Middle School and Del Mar College. She was a stay at home mom for several years and also worked at Port Royal Condominiums, Dinardo's Luggage and Gifts, Flour Bluff ISD, Temple Beth Israel, and most recently with the Diocese of Corpus Christi where she taught classes on Steward-ship. She treasured working with the priests, staff and parishioners from all over the Diocese.
Ethel was deeply involved in her community. She was a founding member of St. Andrew by The Sea Catholic Church, serving as treasurer, lector and Sunday School teacher. She entered the public arena by winning a spot on the Flour Bluff School Board. She was heavily involved in the Relay For Life
organization through the American Cancer Society
in honor of her sister she lost to breast cancer and her son Josh who fought lymphoma and won. The friendships she made as part of these community groups were truly life-changing.
She was diagnosed with kidney cancer in 1997 and had the kidney removed with no further treat-ment. In October of 2012, her battle against cancer became more personal. She was diagnosed with lung cancer despite never having smoked. The disease slowly became her life and that really ticked her off. She was so much more than this disease. Ethel was a wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, sister-in-law and friend to many. She could write in shorthand, drive a standard clutch, and had the prettiest blue eyes! She loved nothing more than an ice-cold Dr. Pepper, a plate of fried shrimp, and a piece of New York-style cheesecake. She was determined to be a part of her grand-children's lives, going on two Disney vacations, and riding Every Single Ride she possibly could. Avatar forever!
Ethel is preceded in death by her parents Gary and Evelyn and her Sister Linda. She is survived by her husband of 47 years, Dr. John Dulak; 2 children, Megan Gordon (John) and Joshua; 3 grand-children, Brenna, Conner, and Piper Gordon; her sisters-in-law Dr. Catherine Dulak (Apu) and Car-olyn Dulak (David Lawhon); nieces and nephews Wade and Craig Johnson and Alex and Sarah Lawhon.
The family would like to thank the doctors that had provided Ethel's care over the last 8 years, es-pecially Dr. Lauren Byers at MD Anderson and her PCP in Corpus, Dr. Pam Smith.
Services will be on Thursday, November 19th. A Memorial Rosary will be recited at 11:00 a.m. followed by a Memorial Mass at 11:30 a.m. at St. Pius X Catholic Church. A Graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m. at Seaside Memorial Park, with a lunch for family and friends directly follow-ing at St. Pius X fellowship hall.
In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the American Cancer Society
, St. Pius X Church, or a charity of your choice
.