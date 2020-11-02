Eugene "Gene" Anthony Hybner



Eugene "Gene" Anthony Hybner passed away at his home in Edmond, Oklahoma on October 27, 2020. He was born on July 31, 1943 in Shiner, Texas to Felix and Mae (Janecek) Hybner.



Gene retired as CEO in 2010 from South Texas Surgery Center. He was a member of CCA (Coastal Conservation Association) for 41 years and held the position of treasurer for many years.



Gene also served on the governing board for FASA (Federation of Ambulatory Surgery Centers of America), for many years.



He is preceded in death by his parents, Felix and Mae Hybner.



Gene is survived by his wife Gwendolyn Jones; children: Barbara Triclicek, Tina (Rick) Shoup Bradley, Sherry (Jessie) Johnson, Bart (Mandy) Richey, and Amanda (Corey) Bolding; siblings: Robert Hybner, Joan Honingschmidt, Janel Mikulencak, and Patrick Hybner; grandchildren: Tyler Briley, Katie (Sean) Briley Zonkel, Jessica Johnson, Andrew Shoup IV, Sophie Shoup, Hayden Richey, Eian Richey, Paige Bolding, Grayson Bolding, Ivory Runge, Finley Richey; and great-grandchild Carrington Zonkel.



Memorial donations can be made in Gene's name to the Coastal Conservation Association: Corpus Christi Chapter (6919 Portwest Dr. #100 Houston, TX 77024)



A Celebration of LIFE is scheduled later in Corpus Christi and Shiner, TX. Announcements will be made in the local papers.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store