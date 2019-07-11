Services
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
the office of Emerald Hill RV Park
Mathis, TX
Eugene "Gene" Brown Obituary
Eugene "Gene" Brown

Mathis - Eugene "Gene" Brown began his heavenly adventure on June 30th, 2019 after a 10-year battle with cancer. He was the Co-owner of Emerald Hills RV Park in Mathis, TX and was a valued member of the South Texas Trail Riders. Gene loved giving to and helping others, and he was often referred to as the man with the biggest heart. Gene also enjoyed building and creating new projects, and always had a notepad full of his latest ideas. Gene never let his illness strip him of his desire to be there for others. Even during the difficult times, he continued to persevere and never showed fear of the future. We were blessed to have Gene in our lives and even more blessed to know his body no longer holds him captive. He is free to build, create, and love without limits.

Gene leaves behind his One in a Million - Jessica, his mom - Helga, mother-in-law - Marty McDonnell, sisters - Julie (Rick) Stevens, Karen Brown, Sharon (Thierry) Pelanne, his sisters-in-law - Lori (Gary) Brown, Stephanie Gain, Phyllis Benavides, his nieces - Cassidy and Nikki, nephews - Trey, Taylor, Ryan, Jerad, Justin and Brandon.

A celebration of his life will be held July 27, 2019, at the office of Emerald Hill RV Park, Mathis, TX, 5pm-8pm.

In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the .
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on July 11, 2019
