Eugenia DeLeon Avalos
Corpus Christi - Eugenia DeLeon Avalos, went to be with the Lord peacefully with loved ones around her on September 25, 2019, she was 96 years old.
She was born in San Marcos, TX to the late Sixto and Guadalupe DeLeon on June 2, 1923 and is preceded in death by her husband of 66 yrs. Manuel Avalos.
Eugenia was a very intelligent, independent and hardworking individual who had an unwavering faith in God. She dedicated 24 years of service to Shoreline Health Care Center Taft, TX dietary department and was recognized for her outstanding work ethics. In addition to her job duties; She was truly an advocate for her residents where it suited her servant heart. Eugenia had a love for cooking, dancing, telling jokes and kept an immaculate house with her high standard of cleanliness. She was also a dedicated Mother and excellent provider for her children whom she loved and treasured. For many years Eugenia sponsored St. Jude Children's Research Hospital by donating faithfully to the organization with the hopes of a cure for sick children. Her belief in Danny Thomas' quote "no child should die in the dawn of life" was true to her heart. She also sponsored and donated to La Virgen de San Juan in Pharr TX. She was loved by many and will be greatly missed.
For all you did, you did with love. You are so special, a gift from above. And with all our heart, we want to say we love you Mom.
Eugenia is survived by her five children, Maria Luisa Aguirre (Pablo) (Corpus Christi TX), Manuel Ramon Avalos (Sinton TX), Roberto Avalos (Taft TX), Juanita Flores (Richard) (Corpus Christi TX) and Lucinda Avalos (RC) (Corpus Christi TX); sisters, Connie Valdez, Guadalupe Villanueva and Maria DeLeon; one brother, Arturo DeLeon all from San Marcos TX. She also had seven grandchildren; twelve great- grandchildren and four great-great grandchildren.
The Family sincerely thanks "Nurses on Wheels Hospice" for the excellent care of our Mother, Mary Garcia, Roxanne, Kandy, Melissa, Gina, Yoneida and Stephanie. The Family would also like to thank Lori Salinas and Jacob Guillen for caring for our Mother as well and Josie Riojas for being there for Mom always.
Visitation will be held at Funeraria del Angel-Memorial Holly on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 from 4:00 pm to 9:00 with a Holy Rosary to be recited at 7:00 pm that same evening.
Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Christ the King Catholic Church on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at 11:00 am with interment to follow at Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery.
