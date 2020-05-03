|
Eula Fern Thomas
Corpus Christi - Eula Fern Thomas, 79, born May 20, 1940, died May 1, 2020 in Corpus Christi, TX.
Preceding her in death are her mother: Ethel Louise Griffith; husband: Bob Thomas and son: Billy Wayne Calahan. She is survived by one sister: Betty and Tom Friemann; three daughters: Vickie and David Garcia, JoAnn and Richard Day and Tammy Bonds; one step-daughter: Terry and Mel Rosser; seven grandchildren, nineteen great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren.
Fern was a loving, strong and fun woman. She was a member of Light House Baptist Church and she loved to play canasta. Fern's faith in God and her love for her family was her foundation in life. Rest in peace.
A Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at Seaside Funeral Home. Due to COVID limitations, a Funeral service limited to immediate family only will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at Seaside Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Seaside Memorial Park, where extended family and friends may join.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from May 3 to May 4, 2020