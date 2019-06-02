Services
Guardian Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Corpus Christi
5922 CROSSTOWN SH.286
Corpus Christi, TX 78417
(361) 853-0155
Rosary
Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Family Catholic church
2509 Nogales/MacArthur.
View Map
Memorial Mass
Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019
10:30 AM
Holy Family Catholic church
2509 Nogales/MacArthur, TX
View Map
Corpus Christi - Eulalia Bell Fuentes, 92, passed away May 30, 2019. Lala was a devout Catholic devoted to our lord and la Virgin de Guadalupe. She was preceded in death by her husband Fidel C Fuentes and son Jaime Bell Fuentes. She is survived by her sons Alejandro (Anna), Ruben (Mary), and Joey (Anita) Fuentes. Six grandchildren - Albert, Brenda, Alexander, Vianca, Jaime, and Sergio Fuentes. Three Great Grandchildren - Ryan Abrego, Alyssa Fuentes, and Devin Lozano. Nieces - Eva (Homer) De La Paz and Elva Fuentes. Numerous Family and Friends. La La was known for her famous tamales especially los de rajas, pecan pie, and flour tortillas. She was loved by all who knew her. Te queremos mama y siempre vas estar en nuestro corazones. A Memorial Rosary will be recited on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. followed by a Memorial Mass at 10:30 a.m. at Holy Family Catholic church, 2509 Nogales/MacArthur.

Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on June 2, 2019
