Corpus Christi- Eulalia "Lala" R. Alvarez, age 85, entered through heaven gates and earned her wings on Wednesday, July 29,2020.
Eulalia was born on February 12, 1935 to Viviana and Rosendo Ramirez. She was born in Runge, TX and raised in Corpus Christi. Eulalia was a devoted Catholic who loved La Virgen de Guadalupe. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister who enjoyed spending time shopping, trips to the beauty salon, cooking, traveling, watching her grandchildren play sports and spending time with family.
Eulalia married, Eusebio Alvarez in 1950 and remained married for 37 years until his passing. Eulalia is survived by her 4 children, Andres Alvarez(Sylvia), Oscar Alvarez(Ester), Joe Alvarez(Melissa) and Rose Mary Botello(Gilbert). Her siblings Jesus Ramirez(Manuella), Refugia Cruz, Rosendo Ramirez(Gloria), Carolina Ramirez, Lydia Rosales(Lucio), Liberto Ramirez(deceased) and Maria Saenz. She had 10 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.
If you wish to give your condolences to the family, they will be at Funeraria Del Angel-Everhart on Friday, August 7th, 2020 at 11am. Rosary and Mass will be held at Ss. Cyril and Methodious Catholic Church on Friday August 7th, 2020 at 12:30pm. Burial to follow at Rose Hill Cemetery.
Fond Memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.funerariadelangel-everhart.com