Eulogia "Logie" SermentCorpus Christi - Eulogia "Logie" Serment was called by our Heavenly Father on the morning of July 31, 2020. She was 86 years old. She was able to spend those precious last moments at home with her family.Logie was born on April 20, 1934 in Woodsboro, Texas to Esteban Cisneros and Juanita Villarreal-Cisneros. As a young teenager, she lived for a short time in Refugio, Texas then at the age of 17, decided to move to Corpus Christi seeking more opportunities and to attend Roy Miller High School. Throughout her adult years, Logie was actively involved with her class reunions and community social club activities. She served as a member and Historian for The Golden Girls organization for 20 years. Her services for this non-profit organization became her motivation to be more helpful to others in our community. She took great pride working as a manager for the Texas Gold Stamps trading store, La Quinta Restaurant, and volunteering at local nursing homes and hospitals - she absolutely loved meeting new people. But her greatest joy in life was being a wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother to her family.Logie Serment was the beloved wife to Edward A. Serment for 61 years; much loved mother of Edward (Irene) and Patricia (Lupe); cherished grandmother to Christopher (Adriana), Samantha, Edward Aaron, Natalia, and Sienna; loving Great-grandmother to Christopher A. Garza Jr. "C.J.".She is also loved and remembered by her many nieces and nephews.Logie Serment will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts.Visitation will be held from 6:00 P.M. to 9:00 P.M. on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at Seaside Reid Chapel. A Rosary service will be recited at 7:00 P.M. that same evening. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 1:00 P.M. on Friday, August 7, 2020 at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church. Interment will follow at Seaside Memorial Park.Pallbearers will be Christopher Garza, Edward Aaron Serment, Christian Escochea, Jacob Lopez, Dominic Mejia, and Alonzo Garza.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the local animal shelters.