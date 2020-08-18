1/1
Eustorgio Hinojosa Jr.
1934 - 2020
Eustorgio Hinojosa

Corpus Christi - Eustorgio Hinojosa, Jr., passed away August 15, 2020 at the age of 85. He was born November 16, 1934 in Laredo, Texas to Eustorgio Hinojosa, Sr. and Francisca Cantu Hinojosa. He is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Maria "Mary" Martinez Hinojosa; son, Daniel Hinojosa; and sister, Rosa Hernandez. He is survived by his children, Eustorgio "Mike" (Andrea) Hinojosa III, Mary Irene Rodriguez, Laura Hinojosa, and David (Gilma) Hinojosa. He is also survived by his brothers: Roberto, Ramiro, Eziquel, Rodolfo, and Armando; his sisters: Alicia Contreras, Guadalupe Gonzalez, Nazarita "Sara" Cramer. He leaves behind numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, and nieces. Visitation will be held at 8:00am to 9:00am on Friday, August 21, 2020 with a Rosary at 9:30 am and a Funeral Service to be held at 10:00 am at Memory Gardens Funeral Home Chapel. Interment to follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery. Condolences may be offered at www.memorygardens.com.






Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2020.
