Eva Blacklock Dietz
Corpus Christi - Eva Blacklock Dietz, 97, passed away July 25, 2019 at her home in Corpus Christi.
She was born January 25, 1922 in Round Rock, Texas to Stephen and Ruby Meeks Vaden. Eva was the fifth daughter of six girls. Her father passed away when she was five and she lived in an orphanage, with a foster family and then with her grandmother over the following years until she met and married Van R. Blacklock. She lived a long, happy life with her first husband, Van R. Blacklock, who passed away in 1993 after 53 years of marriage. They had three sons, Gene W. Blacklock, Van L. Blacklock and Steven Blacklock . She later married Don G. Dietz and was married 22 years until he passed away this year, 2019. She had a variety of jobs, the last one being an office tech for Riverside Hospital, now Northwest Regional Center in Calallen. She was there for 20 years. She loved plants, flowers and birding. She went on many birding trips with, and took classes from her son, Gene Blacklock. She made many friends on these trips. She also made trips to California to see her older sisters and to New Mexico to see her younger sister, whom she was very close to.
Eva was a member of Annaville Baptist Church where most of her family attends and enjoyed being able to see family on a regular basis (especially the children). She had many friends at church.
Eva was preceded in death by her parents, both of her husbands, all of her sisters and one son, Steven Blacklock.
She is survived by two sons, Gene Blacklock, and Van (Dianne) Blacklock; two granddaughters, Becky (Allen) Menn, Brenda (Robert) Simmons; five great grandchildren, Chelsea (John) Mayo, Whitney (Alex) Pierce, Braden Menn, Bethany and Avery Simmons; four great great grandchildren, Brooks and Emilee Pierce, Riley and Weston Mayo.
Visitation will be held on Monday, July 29, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. at Sawyer-George Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, July 29, 2019 at Sawyer-George Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Robert Simmons officiating. Private graveside services for the family will follow in the Sandia Cemetery where her first husband is buried in a family plot.
The family would like to thank some of the friends who have been so good to visit and support Eva including Ellen Munson, Sue Ahrens, Dava Williams, her former daughter-in-law, Dorothy Kimbell, Mary Naranjo, who cared for her for the past month, and her weekend caretaker, Rosemary Martinez.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Annaville Baptist Church Building Fund, 4025 Violet Road, Corpus Christi, Texas 78410.
Services entrusted to Sawyer-George Funeral Home, Inc., 12497 Leopard Street, Corpus Christi, Texas 78410. (361) 242-3205 Please visit our web site at www.sawyergeorgefuneralhome.com.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on July 28, 2019