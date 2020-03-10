Services
Maxwell P. Dunne Funeral Service - Yorktown
5921 Yorktown Blvd
Corpus Christi, TX 78414
(361) 994-6551
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
6:00 PM
Maxwell P. Dunne Funeral Service - Yorktown
5921 Yorktown Blvd
Corpus Christi, TX 78414
View Map
Rosary
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
7:00 PM
Maxwell P. Dunne Funeral Service - Yorktown
5921 Yorktown Blvd
Corpus Christi, TX 78414
View Map
Graveside service
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
11:00 AM
Memory Gardens Cemetery
8200 Old Brownsville Rd.
Corpus Christi, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Eva Gonzales
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eva F. Gonzales


1926 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eva F. Gonzales Obituary
Eva F. Gonzales

Corpus Christi - Eva F. Gonzales, 93, passed away into the arms of Jesus on Sunday, March 8, 2020. She was born on November 2, 1926 in Banquete, Texas to Espiridion and Petra Favela. She was a nurse and a businesswoman operating Nicole's Boutique at the Corpus Christi Trade Center for many years. She will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her. She is preceded in death by her husband Enrique C. Gonzales.

Eva is survived by her daughter Grace (Mark) Wetzel; grandchildren Derek (Jacalyn) Wetzel and Laura (Andrew) Simard; great-grandchildren Jacob Wetzel and Abigal Simard; brother Fortino Reyes; niece and caregiver Gloria Valdez and other nieces and nephews.

Visitation will begin at 6:00 p.m., Thursday, March 12, 2020 at Maxwell P. Dunne Funeral Home, 5921 Yorktown Blvd., with a Rosary to be recited at 7:00 p.m. that evening. A Graveside Service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, March 13, 2020 at Memory Gardens Cemetery, 8200 Old Brownsville Rd., Corpus Christi, Texas.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eva's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -