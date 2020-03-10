|
Eva F. Gonzales
Corpus Christi - Eva F. Gonzales, 93, passed away into the arms of Jesus on Sunday, March 8, 2020. She was born on November 2, 1926 in Banquete, Texas to Espiridion and Petra Favela. She was a nurse and a businesswoman operating Nicole's Boutique at the Corpus Christi Trade Center for many years. She will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her. She is preceded in death by her husband Enrique C. Gonzales.
Eva is survived by her daughter Grace (Mark) Wetzel; grandchildren Derek (Jacalyn) Wetzel and Laura (Andrew) Simard; great-grandchildren Jacob Wetzel and Abigal Simard; brother Fortino Reyes; niece and caregiver Gloria Valdez and other nieces and nephews.
Visitation will begin at 6:00 p.m., Thursday, March 12, 2020 at Maxwell P. Dunne Funeral Home, 5921 Yorktown Blvd., with a Rosary to be recited at 7:00 p.m. that evening. A Graveside Service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, March 13, 2020 at Memory Gardens Cemetery, 8200 Old Brownsville Rd., Corpus Christi, Texas.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020