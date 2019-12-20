|
|
Eva Yruegas
Corpus Christi - Eva Z. Yruegas, age 91, of Corpus Christi, Texas went to be with our Lord on Wednesday, December 18, 2019. She was surrounded by her loving family.
She is preceded in death by her parents, one brother and one sister. She is survived by her daughters: Luisa Y. Sauceda and Juanita Y. Carrillo; and son: Armando Yruegas.
Eva was a beautiful soul and will be missed by many. She is survived by 5 generations of family; including, great-great-great-great grandchildren. She also leaves behind to cherish her memory 3 brothers and 3 sisters.
Visitation will be held at Funeraria Del Angel - Holly Chapel on Sunday, December 22, 2019 from 5:00 - 9:00 PM with Holy Rosary recited at 7:00 PM. Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday, December 23, 2019 at 2:00 PM with burial to follow at Robstown Memorial Park Cemetery.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Dec. 20 to Dec. 21, 2019