Corpus Christi - Evangelica Hinojosa Barrera, 91, of Corpus Christi, TX passed away on March 12, 2020. She was born in Cuidad Mier, Tamaulipas, Mexico on February 1, 1929.
She was married to Reynato Barrera, Sr. Evangelica, along with her husband, were the owners of Rey's Import Service for many years. She loved gardening and knitting. Evangelica was member of Holy Family Catholic Church.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Reynato Barrera, Sr., Children: Jesus Angel Barrera, Reynato Ulyses Barrera, Jr. (Rosario) and Jorge Luis Barrera (Maria); Siblings: Manuel Hinojosa, Olivia Hinojosa de Garcia, Maria Esperanza Hinojosa de Ramirez and Jose Epitacio Hinojosa; Parents: Evaristo Hinojosa and Micaela Ramirez de Hinojosa.
Evangelica is survived by her children: Mirella Magali Barrera (Senovio), Juan Jose Barrera (Diana) Mario Alberto Barrera (Sandra) and Miriam Hinojosa (Cesar); Grandchildren: Eugenio "Chico" Barrera, Reynato Barrera, Dunia Barrera, Fabian Barrera, Paola Barrera, George Barrera, Jason Barrera, Alejandra Barrera, Selene Barrera, Natali Wooldridge, Gabriela Hinojosa and Mario Barrera. She also leaves behind numerous great-grandchildren.
The family wishes to thank the staff at Brookdale Trinity Towers and New Century Hospice.
Visitation will be held Friday, March 20, 2020 from 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm with a Holy Rosary to be recited at 6:00 pm and a Celebration of Life at 7:00 pm at Memory Gardens that same evening.
Funeral Service will be held on Saturday March 21, 2020 at 11:00 am at Holy Family Catholic Church with burial to follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery.
