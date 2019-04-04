|
|
Evangelina Villarreal Arredondo
Corpus Christi - Evangelina Villarreal Arredondo, age 63, passed away on March 26, 2019.
Eva was born on October 24, 1955 to Pedro and Ofelia Villarreal. She was born and raised in Freer, Texas alongside her brothers and sister. She then moved to Corpus Christi, Texas and married the love of her life, Juan Luis Arredondo. Eva pursued an Early Childhood Education Degree and worked for Nueces County Community Action Agency as a Teacher and then a Family Advocate.
Eva enjoyed life through the simplest pleasures; having coffee with friends and watching her FOX News, spending time with her loved ones, and laughing with those closest to her. She enjoyed recreational activities with her grandkids and will be missed and remembered by her loving and caring nature. She was a cherished wife, mother, sister, grandmother and friend.
Eva is preceded in death by her Husband, Juan Luis Arredondo, Mother and Father: Pedro and Ofelia Villarreal; her brother, Rene Villarreal; son in law: David Salazar Jr.
She is survived by her loving furry companion, Ginger Arredondo, her 3 beautiful daughters: Cathy (Billy), Diana (David), Tracey (Juan); Son: Joey; Grandchildren: Gabby, Issaiah, Katie, LJ, Abby, Trinity, Caitlin, JJ, Layla, Kenedy, Brooke and Jonathan; Sister: Janie Martinez (JJ Tovar); Brother: Oscar Villarreal (Rosemary), and numerous nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at St. Mary's Catholic Church located at 1500 Duval Ave., Freer, Texas 78357.
A Blessing will be held at the Pierditas Cemetery immediately following mass and then proceed to the Family's Ranch in Freer for a celebration of her life.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Apr. 4, 2019