Evelyn Boyd
Corpus Christi - Evelyn Boyd, a longtime resident of Corpus Christi, passed away at the age of 77, on Tuesday April 9, 2019. She was born on January 1, 1942, in Corpus Christi, Texas to Guadalupe Santiago Boyd and G.E. Boyd. Evelyn was a beloved daughter, sister, aunt, and parent to two loving dogs. She helped provide care to her ailing mother for many years, and despite having learning disabilities, managed to live a happy and independent life.
She lived for holidays as it was a time to be around family and eat pie. She loved decorating Christmas trees, making crafts, loved sequins, and had a sweet tooth. She was a kind and gentle soul whose smile could light up a room.
She led a simple life, would walk to church when able, and shared her grace with all who knew her. The last few months of Evelyn's life were physically challenging and difficult, yet she was one to never complain. She will be missed dearly. May her soul rest in peace and her spirit be free.
She is preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Olga Albornoz. She is survived by her brother Alfred C. Boyd, his wife Yolanda Boyd, her brother-in-law Gonzalo Albornoz, her nieces, Laura Albornoz, her husband, Brett Larimer, Linda Albornoz, her husband, Peter Ryder, Amanda Boyd, and her nephew David Albornoz, his wife, Daphne.
Viewing will be held at 3:00 pm on Sunday, April 14, 2019, followed by a rosary at 7:00pm
at Guardian Funeral Home. A funeral mass will be held at 10:00am at St. Pius Catholic Church.
Interment will be held at Seaside Memorial Park following church services. Active pallbearers are Gonzalo Albornoz, David Albornoz, Margarito ( Buffalo ) Guerrero, Ines Peres, Vidal Vellaques, Valentin Elizondo. Honorary pallbearers are Roy Garcia, Tony Garcia, and Armando Vela.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Apr. 14, 2019