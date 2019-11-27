|
|
Evelyn Louise Davis, age 96, of Corpus Christi, Texas, passed away peacefully at her home, November 26, 2019. She was a beloved mother, granny, sister, and friend to all who knew her. Evelyn was born to the late Willy Dayton and Sadie Mae Weir in Meridian, Mississippi on August 7, 1923. One of seven kids, Evelyn was raised in Mississippi, eventually settling down in Mobile, Alabama where she married and raised six kids.
After her husband, William Burl Davis's passing in 1973, Evelyn relocated to Corpus Christi where she continued in her role as the beloved matriarch of a large extended family. Fondly referred to as Granny by friends and family alike, Evelyn's house was the hub of all social events. Evelyn was an amazing cook, known for her cornbread dressing, seafood gumbo, peanut brittle, and biscuits with tomato gravy. Granny had a true zest for life. She enjoyed many hobbies, including quilting, gardening, traveling, board games, bird watching and reading. Nothing slowed her down.
Evelyn is preceded in death by her parents, siblings Buddy Weir, Mae Weaver, Dot Jefferson, Janie Huber, and husband William B. Davis. She is survived by her six children, Jake Warren (Helen) of Corpus Christi, Jeanette Snow of Hephzibah, Georgia, Carol Shaw (Steve) of Ingleside, Texas, Bill Davis of Corpus Christi, Dorothy McCallum (John) of Corpus Christi, and Davy Davis of Calallen, Texas; 13 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, two great-great grandchildren, sisters Bert Stansbury and Cleo Glaze, and numerous nieces and nephews. A private family service will be held in Waynesboro, MS at a later date where she will be laid to rest next to her husband.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Nov. 27 to Dec. 1, 2019