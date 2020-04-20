|
|
Evelyn Marie McRoberts
Corpus Christi - Evelyn Marie McRoberts went in peace to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on April 19, 2020.
She was born in El Campo, Texas on August 2, 1932 to Victor and Louise Beyer. She was loved by all and will be dearly missed.
Evelyn married the love of her life G. H. "Lucky" McRoberts on Oct. 20, 1951 and devoted herself to her husband and children, enjoying a "sporting" life filled with hunting, fishing, camping and days at the ballpark. A sunny day at the beach was always her favorite and a joy she passed down to all the family.
She loved and enjoyed the many friends she made from her employment opportunities and real estate adventures along with her CBS Bible study class, Sunday school classes and church family.
She is preceded in death by her husband Lucky, her parents Victor and Louise Beyer, brother Leroy and sister Helen. Evelyn is survived by her brother Marvin Beyer (Jean), 3 children Kay Hoffman (Bryan), Guy McRoberts and Craig McRoberts.
Forever known as their dear MiMi, she leaves behind 5 grandchildren Joy Hancock (Craig), Jill Scott, Chad Hoffman (Heather), Chase McRoberts (Jessica) and Lauren McRoberts. MiMi was also blessed with 7 great grandchildren and a soon to be 8th.
Due to the Unprecedented Virus issue, a memorial service will be planned at a later date.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2020