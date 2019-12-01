|
Evelyn Mary Hammerman Jones Cuiper
Evelyn Mary Hammerman Jones Cuiper passed away on Thanksgiving Day, November 28, 2019. Her family was always grateful to have her in their lives.
Evie was born in Scranton, Pennsylvania on June 26, 1925. She led a full and busy life enjoying many different roles. She was the first in her family to graduate from college at Keystone Junior College. She married, Ronald Sheldon Jones, and they had two daughters, Karen O'Connor Urban and Lesly Susan Adams. Evie was a Navy wife for several years and made friends all over the United States.
In later years she would marry Johnny Cuiper and become stepmother to Ross and Glen. She took great pride in their friendship.
Evie was a beautiful seamstress, gourmet cook, avid bridge player, a compleat hostess and most importantly, a nurturing and caring Mom.
Nana Evie leaves her son-in-law, Larry Urban, two grandsons, Michael and John Adams and several "steps" of whom she was very proud, Shawn and Pam and Jillian O' Connor and Cristen O'Connor. She loved her acquired family, Camille and Bryan Jobe and their sons, Cooper and Patton, Chip and Katie Urban and their daughters, Elizabeth, Kaitlyn, Charlotte and Evie, Hayes and Toni Urban and their sons Eames and Tycho. Evie was an only child and she always loved the joy of a large and well blended family, especially a great-granddaughter who is her namesake.
Our family was blessed to have Lupe and Jesse Fuentes, not only as God given caregivers but welcome members of our family. We are grateful for the loving care provided by Maricisa and the staff at Aadi Hospice Care.
Our family will have a private celebration honoring Mom's beautiful life.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2019