Evelyn Senit Canete



Corpus Christi, TX



Evelyn Senit Canete was called home by her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Thursday, March 21. She was 89.



Evelyn Rubio Senit was born May 11, 1929 to parents Fortunato Senit and Conrada Rubio Senit in Bayawan City Negros Oriental, Philippines. Evelyn grew up in the Philippines, living through the ravages of World War II and Japanese occupation of her country.



She graduated from the Philippines Women's University and the Far Eastern Bible Institute & Seminary (FEBIAS). After graduating, she was appointed the Registrar of FEBIAS, as the first Filipino Registrar.



As an avocation she was asked by Far East Broadcasting Company (FEBC) to be the hostess of Manila's first Fine Music Station. After listening to her broadcasts, Daniel Canete fell in love with her and decided to find the person behind the beautiful voice. Daniel applied for work at FEBC and was hired.



Evelyn and Daniel were married on June 28, 1958 in Karuhatan, Polo Bulacan, RP. Son Allen was born in August of 1959.



In September of 1963, the Canete family entered into the US at the Honolulu Port of Entry. In 1968 daughter Elizabeth Anne (Lisa) was born. The family all became naturalized US citizens in December of 1974.



Evelyn and Dan resided in Fresno, California as Dan pursued studies in Psychology. After graduating from Fresno State University, he was invited to teach at Barrington College in Rhode Island.



Evelyn worked as an Administrative Assistant to the Dean of Students at Barrington College.



In 1978, Dan received an appointment at the University of Sioux Falls, South Dakota and Evelyn was hired as Administrative Secretary in the Office of the President of Augustana University in Sioux Falls.



She found joy in tending roses, developing fine recipes, and watching tennis.



Evelyn and Dan retired to Corpus Christi, Texas in 1998. It was there that Evelyn's hand slipped from her beloved Dan's grasp as he sat by her side and into the hand of God. They had been married for 60 years.



Evelyn was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers and two sisters.



She is survived by her husband Daniel; son Allen (Kim) of Custer, South Dakota; daughter Lisa Ferrero (Scott) of New York, New York; grandchildren Danny Canete (Emily) of Dallas, Texas; Rachel Canete of Minneapolis, Minnesota, and Nikki Ramer (Jesse) of Mead, Colorado; and four precious great-grandchildren: Hannah and Benjamin Canete, and Jacoby and Lincoln Ramer.



A Funeral Service will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, March 29, 2019 at Seaside Funeral Home Chapel. Entombment will follow at Seaside Memorial Park.



It broke my heart to lose you,



But you didn't go alone



For part of me went with you,



The day God took you home. Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Mar. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary