Everett "Tommy" Sterling Tong
Corpus Christi, Texas - "I thank God for my life" was a daily affirmation of Everett "Tommy" Sterling Tong, a.k.a. "Daddy", "Granddaddy". He was born to Ewell and Mary Alice Tong, January 23, 1925, in Biscoe, Arkansas. He took up residency in eternity, April 17, 2019.
He was the 4th of nine children, a World War II Veteran, Charter and Lifetime member of VFW Post 3837, an avid domino player, and daddy loved to dance……did I say loved to dance. He was a believer of Jesus Christ since 1957, a Baptist and Mason. He was preceded in death by his son-in-law, Sgt. James E. Brooks in 1970, step-granddaughter, Regina R. Foreman in 1996 and his wife Joyce in 2007.
He earned his GED in 1994 with an honorary diploma from Foreman High School, Foreman, Arkansas. He served in the United States Army under General Patton with the 3rd Army, 69th Armored Infantry Battalion, 16th Armored Division.
In the community he was known as "The Annaville Angel". Many a morning began with him checking in on folks that were home-bound, which resulted in visiting for a spell or a trip to the store. He could strike up a conversation with anyone willing to talk.
Self-employed most of his life, he was a hard, dedicated provider for his family. "Hard work never hurt anyone," he used to say.
Survivors include his daughter, Peggy (Bud) Brooks Foreman; his son, Ron (Lana) Tong all of Sandia, Texas; one sister, Joy (Elmer) Ayers of Arkansas; 4 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren, 3 step-grandchildren, 8 step great-grandchildren.
Celebration of his life will be conducted at Sawyer-George Funeral Home Chapel, beginning with visitation on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 from 9:30 A.M. until 10:30 A.M. followed by funeral services at 10:30 A.M.
Graveside services will be concluded at Memorial Park Cemetery, FM 1889, Robstown, Texas.
The family wishes to thank River Ridge Nursing and Rehab Home for the loving care of our dad during his stay there since 2013 and Harbor Hospice of Rockport in his final hour.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Apr. 21, 2019