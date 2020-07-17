Evigael Balboa Perez



Robstown - Evigael Balboa Perez, 84, went to be with our Heavenly Father on July 12, 2020. She was born on January 27, 1936 in Alice, Texas to Antonio and Maria Alvarado Balboa. She was a Catholic and was a cafeteria manager for the Robstown Independent School District for 35 years. She was a loving mother, sister, aunt, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend who will be dearly missed.



She goes home to the Lord to reunite with her husband, Jose De Jesus Perez, Sr., her sister, Orfalinda Vela; and her brothers, Ramiro, Antonio, Adan, Ismael, Abel and Pedro Balboa.



She leaves to cherish her memories to her children, Rick (Mae) Perez, Clara (Enrique) Yepez, Rene (Delma) Perez and Jesse Perez, Jr.; her siblings, Joe (Rosie) Balboa, Juan Balboa, Lupe Balboa and Evangelina Cadena. She was also loved and adored by her nine grandchildren, thirteen great-grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.



Services will be private.



Arrangements Entrusted To:



Ramon Funeral Home, Inc.



800 Lincoln Ave.



Robstown, Texas 78380



(361) 387-4051









