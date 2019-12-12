|
Mr. Francis Michael Hess, 64, passed away December 3, 2019 after a battle with Hepatocellular Carcinoma (liver cancer). F. Michael Hess, noteworthy for his dedication to guiding and teaching others, served his community in different capacities, including the U.S. Air Force, Corpus Christi Police Department, Boy Scouts of America, Del Mar College and Texas A&M Corpus Christi (adjunct professor), and Corpus Christi Independent School District.
Mike was born in Austin, TX on June 19, 1955 and raised in Corpus Christi, TX He was a graduate of W.B. Ray High School and joined the U.S. Air Force in August 1975. He served as a Law Enforcement Specialist, Patrol Dog Handler, Air Base Ground Defense and received the Air Force Longevity Service Ribbon and the Air Force Good Conduct Medal. He was honorably discharged in April 1981.
Mike's robust resume of police and academic credentials served the community for many years. He joined the Corpus Christi Police Department in August 1981 and retired after 31 years of faithful and dedicated service to CCPD and the citizens of Corpus Christi in January 2013. He obtained his Master's Degree in Public Administration studying Criminal Justice, Sociology and Communications disciplines, from Texas A&M University Corpus Christi in 1994. He attained the Master Peace Officer status, Certified Instructor status, Field Training Officer status and was considered an expert witness by the Courts in Child Abuse and Death Investigations. Mike served in the Uniform Patrol Service Division and the Criminal Investigation Division (CID), theft, robbery/homicide and sexual assault case. He wrote the Violence Against Women Act (VAWA) grant that paid for startup of Family Violence Unit. He was a detective from 1994-2009. He participated in the Criminal Investigation Division project to co-house CID investigators at Child Protective Services offices, which led to improved investigations protecting our community children. He was on the Multi-disciplinary Team reviewing child abuse cases, was on the Board of Directors with the Nueces County Children's Advocacy Center which he helped direct. He taught the Child Protective Services staff Advanced Investigation Training for several years; he served as Executive Director for the Police Officers Association 2009-2011; and was an adjunct professor with Texas A&M Corpus Christi and Del Mar College, teaching TCLEOSE and criminal justice classes for many years.
Upon retirement, Mike was a substitute teacher for the Corpus Christi Independent School District from 2014 until May 2019. His eagerness to help students was quickly recognized by teachers at CCISD and was utilized almost every day in a classroom for middle schools and/or high schools.
Mike's dedication to teaching others went beyond his career and academics. He joined the Boy Scouts of America in 2009 as a Committee Member with Troop 87 at St. Philip the Apostle Church, and quickly demonstrated his ability and desire to teach others. He was a Merit Badge Counselor, Shooting Sports instructor and NRA Range Safety Officer for 10 years; completed Wood Badge Training in 2014 and staffed at Wood Badge as well; Unit Commissioner in 2016, and a District Member-at-Large where he served as providing PowerPoint presentations and trainings for their Roundtable discussions from 2016-2019. He was awarded the Scoutmaster's Key and the Leader's Training Award in 2016, and most deservingly the District Award of Merit. He taught Introduction to Leadership Skills Training twice a year. Was in the Order of the Arrow (honor society of Scouting) and received OA honors as Brotherhood in 2017. At age 60, he completed a 100-mile backpacking hike in 12 days at Philmont Scout Ranch in New Mexico with his son David England, and the Crew of 12. He and his Boy Scout Troop 87 built the Retirement Flag Center at the Veterans Cemetery, where veterans and scouts can retire U.S. Flags ceremonially. He helped 31 Scouts reach their rank of Eagle Scout under his leadership, and led 17 Scouts to Life Rank, who are currently planning their Eagle Scout Projects. He founded Venture Crew 87 in 2018 and was their Venture Crew Advisor. He received his Veteran Award of 10 years of service with BSA in April 2019. He served as Troop 87 Scoutmaster out of St. Philip the Apostle Church up to his last day of life. He left his Scouts this final message of wisdom and encouragement: "I want each and every one of you, Scout, Parent, Scouter to continue moving forward towards your goal. Your goal doesn't end at Eagle Scout rank. Being an Eagle Scout is not a rank, it is a way of living. Live by the Scout Oath and Law every day of your lives- until the end of time, just as I have. I trust in you to continue the legacies left behind...
You are great leaders in the making, and great leaders you shall be. Keep climbing...there is no end. I love you all, and until we meet again. For now, Gone Home."
Mike enjoyed camping with his family and boy scouts, teaching outdoor skills, shooting sports, teaching leadership skills. He enjoyed fishing, reading, was a history buff, and enjoyed telling many stories. He will always be remembered as a giving and loving father, friend, public servant, and Scouter.
Mike is preceded in death by his parents Joe R. Hess, Jean Reising Hess, and brother Kenneth R. Hess.
He is survived by his loving wife of 13 years, Grizelda A. Lopez-Hess; children: Robert M. (Lisa) Hess, Joseph R (Angela) Hess, Michelle (Wayne) McIntyre, David J. England; four grandchildren, and sisters Janet (Steven) Schneider, and Mary Jo (Mike) Lyons.
Pallbearers are Robert M. Hess, Joseph R. Hess, David J. England, Rolando Cadena Jr., Lt. Isaac Valencia, Sgt. Micheal Ilse. Honorary Pallbearers are Timothy Netek Jr., Joshua Medrano and other Troop 87 Scouts.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, December 17 at Guardian Funeral Home Chapel A. Funeral Services will begin at 11:00 a.m Wednesday, December 18 at Guardian Funeral Home. Burial will follow at 1:00 pm in the Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery; a reception will take place immediately after the committal service at The Valencia Hall, 6110 Ayers St.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Dec. 12 to Dec. 15, 2019