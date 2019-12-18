|
|
Farris Taylor, Sr.
Our Beloved Father, Grandfather, Uncle, and Dear Friend-Mr. Farris Taylor, Sr., traded time for Eternity on December 9, 2019.
Quiet Time will be on Thursday, December 19, 2019 from 5 O'clock til 7 O'clock in the evening at Eternal Rest Funeral Home-2810 Buffalo Street-Corpus Christi, Texas.
We will gather to remember His Life on Friday, December 20, 2019 at 11 O'clock in the morning at Calvary First Baptist Church-2906 Carver Drive-Corpus Christi, Texas.
He will take His Earthly Rest in Memory Gardens Cemetery.
You may visit theplacetorememberlife.com for a full obituary and information on how to send flowers.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2019