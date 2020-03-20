Services
Charlie Marshall Funeral Homes & Crematory
2003 W Wheeler St
Aransas Pass, TX 78336
(361) 758-3221
Portland - Fay Moore of Portland, Texas passed away on March 18, 2020. She was born April 15, 1933 in Rochester, Texas to George and Gurtie Irene McClintock. Fay was an active member of Northbay Fellowship Church of Ingleside and spent her life lovingly caring for her family. She was a member of the Piecemakers Quilters and will be remembered for spending numerous hours quilting and sewing for people in need.

She is survived by her daughter, Sandra Vickery (Willie); grandchildren, Marnie Pate (James), Robert Vickery, Brandie Roe (Rusty); 8 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren.

Visitation will be held Saturday, March 21, 2020 from 4p.m.-8p.m. at Charlie Marshall Funeral Home. Graveside service conducted by Pastor Odell Daughtry will begin at 2pm Sunday, March 22, 2020 at Prairie View Cemetery.

Online Condolences may be left at www.charliemarshallfuneralhomes.com

Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Mar. 20 to Mar. 21, 2020
