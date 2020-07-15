1/1
Feliciano (Chano) Cavazos Jr.
Feliciano Cavazos Jr. (Chano)

Corpus Christi - Feliciano Cavazos Jr. (Chano), 58, of Corpus Christi Tx, passed away July 5th, 2020.

He was born in Corpus Christi, Texas and graduated from Roy Miller High School.

Chano worked in the blade shop at Corpus Christi Army Depot for 12 years. He had a passion for riding his motorcycle, spending time with his friends and family, and hanging out at his beloved bar Chano's Place.

He is survived by his wife, Lillian Fuentes Cavazos; his children, Jason Andrew Cavazos, Jade Alexandria Cavazos, Jorrel Aidan Cavazos; grandchildren, Jailyn Cavazos, Jaden Cavazos, Jewlyann Cavazos, and Adren Rubio; his brothers, Joe Cavazos of San Antonio and Lino and Antonio Sanchez of Houston as well as numerous nieces, uncles, aunts, and cousins.

Serving as pallbearers are Jason Cavazos, Jared Leal, Reynaldo Garcia, Roger Duenes, Lou Carpenter, and Ben Rios.

The family would like to thank everyone for their continuing love and support during this difficult time.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 16, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Funeraria Del Angel Memorial Holly with a Holy Rosary to be recited at 7:00 p.m. that same evening.

Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, July 17, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Ss. Cyril and Methodius Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery.






Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Jul. 15 to Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
16
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Funeraria Del Angel - Memorial Holly
JUL
16
Rosary
07:00 PM
Funeraria Del Angel - Memorial Holly
JUL
17
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Ss. Cyril and Methodius Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Funeraria Del Angel - Memorial Holly
3442 Holly Road
Corpus Christi, TX 78415
3618576291
