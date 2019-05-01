Services
Visitation
Thursday, May 2, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Seaside Funeral Home Chapel
Rosary
Thursday, May 2, 2019
6:00 PM
Seaside Funeral Home Chapel
Funeral service
Friday, May 3, 2019
10:00 AM
Seaside Funeral Home Chapel
Felipa P. Villarreal Obituary
Felipa P. Villarreal

Corpus Christi - Felipa P. Villarreal, 84, joined Our Lord, her husband Francisco G. Villarreal and her granddaughter, Teresa Dominguez, on April 29, 2019.

She is survived by eight sons: GYSGT Juan M. (USMC Ret.) (Flora) of Riverside, CA, Javier (LaDonna), Pantaleon (Linda), of Corpus Christi, TX, George (Cindy) of Sinton, TX, Bb (Laura) Daniel and David, all of Corpus Christi, TX, and Gabriel (Sandra) of Chicago, IL. She is also survived by four daughters: Oralia Everett of Austin, TX, Olga (Roland) Martinez of Royse City, TX, Odilia Villarreal of Corpus Christi, TX and Alicia (Retired Army Sergeant First Class Abel A.) Elizondo of Fayetteville, NC. She is also survived by numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

The family would like to thank the entire staff and personnel at The Palms Nursing and Rehabilitation for their dedication and kindness to our loved one.

A Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at Seaside Funeral Home Chapel. A Rosary will be recited at 6:00 p.m. that same evening. A Funeral Service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, May 3, 2019 at Seaside Funeral Home Chapel. Interment to follow at Seaside Memorial Park.

Having the distinguished honor to serve as pallbearers are her grandsons: Ross Dominguez, Michael Dominguez, Ryan Villarreal, Marcus Elizondo, Aaron Vasquez and Isaac Vasquez.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on May 1, 2019
