Felipe (Phil) B. Perez
Corpus Christi - Felipe (Phil) B. Perez, 71, passed away Apr 19th, 2019. He was born on July 19th, 1947 to Ignacio & Lydia Perez in Kingsville, TX
Phil was a barber in Dallas, Corpus Christi, and San Antonio for 47 years. He was a crafty, artsy, creative thinker, creating things that no one else would have thought of. He was a true "Free Spirit" that loved the art of living. He enjoyed every moment of life living it to the maximum extent possible everyday. He loved people and enjoyed making new friends.
Phil is preceded in death by his parents, Ignacio Perez and Lydia Perez. Phil is survived by his two sons: Frank Perez (Dina) and Phillip Perez (Adriana); his sister Becky Perez; His brother George Perez; 8 Grandchildren and his true love Rose.
A service will be held on Saturday May 4th, 2019 at 2:00pm at Seaside Memorial Cemetery Chapel.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on May 2, 2019