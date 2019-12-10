|
Felipe "Phil" Rodriguez, Jr.
Corpus Christi - Felipe "Phil" Rodriguez, coach to everyone, passed away on Sunday, December 8, 2019. He was born in Refugio, TX on September 28th, 1936. His late parents are his father, Felipe V. Rodriguez and Mother, Soledad Ramirez. Felipe was so fortunate to have married the most beautiful woman in the world, Dorothy Flores, and shared his life with her for over 63 plus years. From this union, two children came into the world. A daughter, Rona Carisa, who lives in Albuquerque, NM. She had a career in broadcasting television management, working at several stations throughout her 30 year career. A son, Remy, who lives in Corpus Christi, TX was the head football coach at Miller High School, retiring in 2018, after 28 years with CCISD.
Remy has two children - a daughter, Taylor, who is currently a student at Texas A&M-CC, and a son, Andrew, who is a student at Veterans Memorial High School, where he plays on the football team.
Felipe Rodriguez played football at Ray High School and was also on the track team. He was twice Regional Champion and qualified to the State Meet. He also played football and track at Del Mar College. Del Mar was ranked 3rd place nationally the year he played. Phil received his bachelor degree from Columbia University and his Master of Science degree from Corpus Christi State University in 1977.
Felipe spent 22 years in the US Army. He was awarded two Bronze Stars and two army commendations, and several other decorations. He served proudly with many assignments in France, Germany, Korea, and Vietnam. While in the Army, he traveled to many countries and had the opportunities to visit nearby countries. As Phil served in the US Army, he attained the rank of MSG-E8. He was so proud of his soldiers getting the job done.
Coach Rodriguez spent 19 years at Carroll High School as Head Track Coach, where he won 10 District Championships. In 19 years, his team won 61 Meet Championships, and Carroll qualified 14 athletes to the State Championship Meet. Coach Rodriguez was selected Coach of the Year six times in the Gulf Coast Area, as well as being selected Hall of Fame Coach at Carroll High School.
Phil served as a teacher at Carroll High School for 20 years, where he was a very popular and effective teacher. In teaching and coaching the students at Carroll High School, Phil always felt that they were the absolute best students with a great attitude. The atmosphere was excellent throughout the whole school. Phil took great pride and had a great feeling about the success of the school.
He was a long time member of Most Precious Blood Catholic Church. Felipe was a very civic minded individual. He served on the boards of many organizations including: President at Carroll High School Booster Club, President at Colt League Cabiness, President of the Continental Pony League, serving in the Shriners Civic organization, as Coach in Youth Football League, as a member of the Corpus Christi Chamber of Commerce, and as a member of the Corpus Christi Drug Abuse Council.
Phil will be remembered for his devotion to his wife, children, and grandchildren; he loved them with his whole heart and soul. He had so many dear friends and companions that had been by his side throughout the years. Phil proudly served his Country, worked passionately in the Education and Coaching field, and graciously contributed his time to the Community throughout his life. He will be dearly missed, but his humor and stories will live on forever.
A visitation will be held on Thursday, December 12, 2019 from 6pm to 9pm at the Seaside Reid Chapel. A rosary will be recited at 7pm that same evening. A Mass will be celebrated on Friday, December 13, 2019 at 10am at Most Precious Blood Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Seaside Memorial Park.
Serving as pallbearers will be: Arnold Leal, Art Delgado, Scott Kucera, David Jaso, Kino Rios, Richard Avila. Honorary pallbearers will be: Carl Greenwood, John Bucey, Richard Ocanas.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019