Felix A. Herrera
1930 - 2020
Felix A. Herrera

Corpus Christi - Felix A. Herrera passed away on August 24, 2020 in Corpus Christi as a result of COVID-19; he was 90 years old. Felix was born in Laredo, Texas on January 4, 1930 to Virginia and ­­Felix Herrera. He is preceded in death by his parents, his brothers Rogelio and Jesus Herrera, his former wife Minerva Herrera, and his beloved son Michael Herrera. He is survived by his cherished daughter Sonia Carrillo, grandchildren Ashley Carrillo, Andrew Carrillo, and Michael Herrera, Jr., great-grandson Jaxson J. Carrillo, brothers Gilbert, Robert, Rey, and Manuel Herrera, sister Estella Elizalde, and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Felix, the oldest of his seven siblings, grew up in Corpus Christi. After serving as a U.S. Army medic in the Korean War, Felix moved to southern California with his wife where they raised their two children. He was a master carpenter and a member of the Brotherhood of Carpenters for over 55 years. Felix retired to his hometown of Corpus Christi in 1994 where he spent the remainder of his years.

The family is grateful for the dedication of the nurses and staff at Focused Care for taking care of our beloved father and brother over the last three years. Visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m., Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at Maxwell P. Dunne Funeral Home, 1222 Morgan Avenue, Corpus Christi, Texas 78404 with a Rosary to be recited at 10:00 a.m. Burial at Rose Hill Memorial Park will follow at 11:30 a.m.






Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Aug. 26 to Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
1
Visitation
09:30 AM
Maxwell P. Dunne Funeral Service - Corpus Christi
SEP
1
Rosary
10:00 AM
Maxwell P. Dunne Funeral Service - Corpus Christi
SEP
1
Burial
11:30 AM
Rose Hill Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Maxwell P. Dunne Funeral Service - Corpus Christi
1222 Morgan Ave.
Corpus Christi, TX 78404
361-884-2411
