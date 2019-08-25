|
Pastor Felix G. Zavala Jr.
Corpus Christi - Pastor Felix G. Zavala Jr. went home to be with our Lord on August 20, 2019, Pastor of El Shaddai Healing Center 1413 Morris St. Corpus Christi, Tx. 78401. He was born in Corpus Christi, TX on August 27,1956 He was preceded in death his parents Felix Zavala Sr. and Antonia G. Zavala, brother Juanito Zavala, and granddaughter Hailey Williams Magana. Pastor Felix is survived by his wife of 26 years Dr. Diana De Leon Zavala and step sons Lazarus Magana (aka Birdy), Matthew De Leon, his sister Margie Ayala (Joe), his brother Tony Zavala (Olga), and Numerous of Nieces and Nephews. Pastor Felix Loved his beautiful congregation and will be deeply missed by all who knew him, he had a passion for souls, and was always evangelizing the city leading them to Christ. He was a pastor, counselor, a bestfriend, a spiritual father to many.Services are as followed : Monday, August 26, 2019 @ Guardian Funeral Home at 3pm to 5pm for family and 5pm to 9pm for public followed by a service at 7pm. Funeral services will be conducted Tuesday, August 27, 2019 @ 10am at Guardian Funeral Home Chapel "A" with burial to follow in Rose Hill Cemetery at 11:30am. Thank you for your love and support while he was going through these most difficult days. 2 Tim. 4:7-8 I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith. Now there is in store for me he crown of righteousness which the Lord, the righteous Judge, will award to me on that day-and not only to me, but also to all who have longed for his appearing.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Aug. 25, 2019