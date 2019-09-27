Services
Corpus Christi Funeral Home
2409 Baldwin Blvd
Corpus Christi, TX 78405
(361) 885-0076
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Corpus Christi Funeral Home
2409 Baldwin Blvd
Corpus Christi, TX 78405
View Map
Rosary
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
7:00 PM
Corpus Christi Funeral Home
2409 Baldwin Blvd
Corpus Christi, TX 78405
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Theresa Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Felix Mata
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Felix Mata


1937 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Felix Mata Obituary
Felix Mata

Corpus Christi - Felix Mata, Sr. age 82, passed away on September 23, 2019. Felix was born on July 29, 1937 to Bernabe and Rafaela Mata. He graduated from Calallen High School in 1957, where he was an Allstar running back. Felix was a member of the United States Army. He was also a member of the Knights of Columbus at St. Theresa Catholic Church. He was always involved in the prayer group plus numerous activities from different groups. He was an H.E.B. retiree of 30 years. He will always be remembered for his love of laughter, service in the community and devotion to his family. He enjoyed having barbecues with his family and enjoyed participating in all his children's activities.

Felix is preceded in death by his parents, Bernabe and Rafaela Mata, step-mother, Julia Mata, brothers, Domingo Mata, Benny Mata, Marcelo Mata, sisters, Anita Cortez and Pauline Mata.

Felix Mata is survived by his wife, of 55 years, Vera F. Mata, children, Johnny Mata, Sr. (Sandra), Yvonne Acuña (Roger), Felix Mata, Jr. (Michelle), Michael Mata, Sr., eleven grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren plus numerous more in California, brothers, Goyo, Juan Antonio, Pablo, Simon, sisters, Maria and Rosa.

A visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Friday, September 27, 2019 at Corpus Christi Funeral Home, a Rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m. that same evening. A Funeral Mass will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at St. Theresa Catholic Church. Interment to follow at Rose Hill Memorial Park.

Having the distinguished honor to be pallbearers are Johnny Mata, Sr., Johnny Mata, Jr., Jacob Mata, Joseph Mata, Michael Mata, Sr., Michael Mata, Jr., and Roger Acuña.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Sept. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Felix's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now