Felix Mata
Corpus Christi - Felix Mata, Sr. age 82, passed away on September 23, 2019. Felix was born on July 29, 1937 to Bernabe and Rafaela Mata. He graduated from Calallen High School in 1957, where he was an Allstar running back. Felix was a member of the United States Army. He was also a member of the Knights of Columbus at St. Theresa Catholic Church. He was always involved in the prayer group plus numerous activities from different groups. He was an H.E.B. retiree of 30 years. He will always be remembered for his love of laughter, service in the community and devotion to his family. He enjoyed having barbecues with his family and enjoyed participating in all his children's activities.
Felix is preceded in death by his parents, Bernabe and Rafaela Mata, step-mother, Julia Mata, brothers, Domingo Mata, Benny Mata, Marcelo Mata, sisters, Anita Cortez and Pauline Mata.
Felix Mata is survived by his wife, of 55 years, Vera F. Mata, children, Johnny Mata, Sr. (Sandra), Yvonne Acuña (Roger), Felix Mata, Jr. (Michelle), Michael Mata, Sr., eleven grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren plus numerous more in California, brothers, Goyo, Juan Antonio, Pablo, Simon, sisters, Maria and Rosa.
A visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Friday, September 27, 2019 at Corpus Christi Funeral Home, a Rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m. that same evening. A Funeral Mass will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at St. Theresa Catholic Church. Interment to follow at Rose Hill Memorial Park.
Having the distinguished honor to be pallbearers are Johnny Mata, Sr., Johnny Mata, Jr., Jacob Mata, Joseph Mata, Michael Mata, Sr., Michael Mata, Jr., and Roger Acuña.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Sept. 27, 2019