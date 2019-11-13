|
Felix Sanchez, Jr. passed away on Saturday November 9, 2019 in Orange Grove, Texas. He was born on May 17, 1962 in Mathis, Texas to Felix and Guadalupe Lopez Sanchez, Sr. He waspreceded in death by his Father and his Grandmother Josefa Lopez.
Felix was full of life and enjoyed spending every minute he had with his family and friends whether it was for a simple family gathering for a game night, a birthday, a barbecue,or a graduation. In addition, with his tour of duty in the United States Army, he got to visit much of the world. Even after his service ended, he continued to see sight-see around the United States with his Mother, Father, family and friends.
He is survived by his Mother Guadalupe Sanchez, Sister Mary Sanchez, 3 Brothers Elias Sanchez, Gilbert Sanchez, Rudy (Lisa) Sanchez, Numerous Nieces and Nephews and 1 Great Nephew.
Pall Bearers: Juan Acuna Jr., Paul Dylan Acuna, Kyle Ortiz, Luciano Soto, Juan Soto, Joaquin Lopez
Honorary: Lee Urban
Holy Rosary will be recited at 7p.m. Friday November 15, 2019 at Dobie Funeral Home. Funeral Mass will be at 10a.m. at St. John of the Cross in Orange Grove followed by Interment to Sandia Cemetery with full military honors.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Nov. 13 to Nov. 15, 2019