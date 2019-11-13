Services
Dobie Funeral Home
121 N Duval St
Mathis, TX 78368
(361) 547-3224
Rosary
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
7:00 PM
Dobie Funeral Home
121 N Duval St
Mathis, TX
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
St. John of the Cross
Orange Grove, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Felix Sanchez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Felix Sanchez Jr.


1962 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Felix Sanchez Jr. Obituary
Felix Sanchez, Jr. passed away on Saturday November 9, 2019 in Orange Grove, Texas. He was born on May 17, 1962 in Mathis, Texas to Felix and Guadalupe Lopez Sanchez, Sr. He waspreceded in death by his Father and his Grandmother Josefa Lopez.

Felix was full of life and enjoyed spending every minute he had with his family and friends whether it was for a simple family gathering for a game night, a birthday, a barbecue,or a graduation. In addition, with his tour of duty in the United States Army, he got to visit much of the world. Even after his service ended, he continued to see sight-see around the United States with his Mother, Father, family and friends.

He is survived by his Mother Guadalupe Sanchez, Sister Mary Sanchez, 3 Brothers Elias Sanchez, Gilbert Sanchez, Rudy (Lisa) Sanchez, Numerous Nieces and Nephews and 1 Great Nephew.

Pall Bearers: Juan Acuna Jr., Paul Dylan Acuna, Kyle Ortiz, Luciano Soto, Juan Soto, Joaquin Lopez

Honorary: Lee Urban

Holy Rosary will be recited at 7p.m. Friday November 15, 2019 at Dobie Funeral Home. Funeral Mass will be at 10a.m. at St. John of the Cross in Orange Grove followed by Interment to Sandia Cemetery with full military honors.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Nov. 13 to Nov. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Felix's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -