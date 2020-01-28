|
|
Fermina "Minnie" Ramirez Perez
Corpus Christi - Fermina "Minnie" Ramirez Perez, beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great-grandmother, Tia, and sister, was called home on January 25, 2020, in Corpus Christi, Texas at the age of 99 years old. She was born in Bay City, Texas to the late Sabas Ramirez and Carmen Hernandez Ramirez.
Minnie was welcomed to heaven with loving embraces from her husband, Margarito Garcia Perez, her eldest twin son Abdon G. Perez, Sr., and grandson Paul Heriberto Flores. She is also preceded in death by her brothers Thomas (Tommy) Ramirez, Martin Ramirez, Victor Ramirez, Baldemar Ramirez, and Solomon Ramirez.
Matthew 6:21 says, "For where your treasure is, there your heart will be also. (NIV)" While Minnie loved the Lord her God, one thing for certain is her family was her treasure. She truly loved each and everyone one of her family members.
She is survived by her children: Carmen Perez Villarreal, Gloria Perez Flores, Patsy Perez DeLaRosa (Benny), Cynthia Ramirez Chapa, Senen G. Perez, Marcos G. Perez (Gloria), & Ines G. Perez (Sharron); 27 grandchildren: (from Emma & the late Abdon Perez) Margarito Perez, Abdon Perez, Jr. (Carmen), Joseph Perez (Christina), & Jacob Perez; (from Senen & the late Connie Perez) Liz Perez Muniz, Senen Perez, Jr. (Bernice), Selena Perez (Cliff), & Connie Ortiz (Noe); (from Marcos & Gloria Perez) Mark Perez (Surat), David Perez (Melissa), & Nina Morales (Ted); (from Carmen Villarreal) Gracie Villarreal, Emilio Villarreal (Christy), Adrian Villarreal, Abel Villarreal (Naomi), & Tina Villarreal Cooper (George); (from Ines & Sharon Perez) Ronnie Perez (Amber), Randy Perez (Krista), Sharrilyn Pringle (Gordon), Sarah Brier (Richard), & Jay Perez (Misty); (from Gloria Flores) Alethea Flores; (from Patsy & Benny DeLaRosa) Benjamin DeLaRosa & Daniel DeLaRosa; (from Cynthia Chapa) Manuel Chapa III, & Jessica Chapa; 50 great-grandchildren; 10 great-great-grandchildren; her siblings: Angelita R. Diaz, Sabas Ramirez, Lupe R. Barbosa, Francis R. Castillo, & Candelario Ramirez; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
The family would like to offer a special blessing and many thanks for the love and special care provided by Pilar Ontiveros, Maria Ramirez Perez, Melly Macias, and the staff from AADI Home Health & Hospice.
The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. - 9 p.m. with a prayer service at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, January 29, 2020, at Seaside Chapel, 4357 Ocean Drive, Corpus Christi, TX 78412. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, January 30, 2020, at Seaside Chapel. Entombment to follow at Seaside Memorial Park.
Serving as pallbearers are Ronnie Perez, Emilio Villarreal, Adrian Villarreal, Abel Villarreal, & Benjamin DeLaRosa. Serving as honorary pallbearers are Margarito Perez, Abdon Perez, Jr., Jacob Perez, Senen Perez, Jr., Mark Perez, David Perez, Randy Perez, Jay Perez, Daniel DeLaRosa, & Manuel Chapa III.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020