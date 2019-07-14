Services
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Prayer Service
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
6:00 PM
Fernando Alberto "Fred" Martinez Obituary
Fernando (Fred) Alberto Martinez

Corpus Christi - Fernando (Fred) Alberto Martinez, 67 went peacefully in his sleep on July 7, 2019. He is predeceased by his mother Guadalupe Lerma Zavala and step-father Fabian Zavala, a daughter Lucretia Martinez Garcia, a brother Felix Martinez, sisters, Piedad Nieto, Maria Luisa Gonzalez, Maria Antonietta Rios, Felicidad Zavala. Fred was the Maintenance Engineer for the 600 Building for 34 years.

He is survived by his wife Lucretia "Sam" Martinez, two sons Xavier Martinez and Yancy (Jessica) Martinez, a daughter Darrellene Martinez,a brother Victor (Sylvia)Martinez and a sister Laura (Ruben) Zavala Garcia. He had eight grandchildren, three great grandchildren , numerous nieces and nephews and extended family Rebecca(Zach)Sanchez and Louis Runge.

Visitation will be held Monday, July 15, 2019 from 3:00 pm to 9:00 pm at Saxet Funeral Home, with a Prayer Service at 6:00 p.m. Interment will be at a later date. Under the direction of Saxet Funeral Home.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on July 14, 2019
