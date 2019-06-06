Services Seaside Memorial Park & Funeral Home 4357 Ocean Dr Corpus Christi , TX 78412 (361) 992-9411 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:30 PM Seaside Memorial Park & Funeral Home 4357 Ocean Dr Corpus Christi , TX 78412 View Map Rosary 7:00 PM Seaside Memorial Park & Funeral Home 4357 Ocean Dr Corpus Christi , TX 78412 View Map Funeral Mass 11:30 AM St. Pius X Church 5620 Gollihar Rd. View Map Resources More Obituaries for Fernando Carreno Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Dr. Fernando "Ferni" Carreno

1959 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Dr. Fernando "Ferni" Carreno



Corpus Christi - On the morning of June 3rd, 2019, Dr. Fernando "Ferni" Carreño a.k.a. Surfer Dude, age 60, peacefully gained his angel wings, joined our Heavenly Father, and reunited with his mother Carmen Carreño and his brother Alberto Carreño whom he is most definitely with right now surfing those heavenly waves.



Fernando was born in Montreal, Canada on January 10, 1959, to his late mother Carmen Carreño and father Dr. Antonio Carreño. After living in Canada they moved to New Jersey where Ferni's late brother Alberto Carreño and sister Cristina Carreño were born. After being in New Jersey for some time, they finally started their Texan life in Roma, Texas where they gained one more sister, Margie Carreño.



Eventually, they settled in Corpus Christi where his father established his medical practice and instilled in his son a passion for medicine. Ferni is a graduate of King High School and went on to further his education by earning his Doctoral Degree in Medicine from La Universidad de Monterrey in Mexico in 1991. After completion of his residency in El Paso, Texas, Fernando found his way back home to Corpus Christi where he worked alongside his father. They both practiced as OBGYNs and Ferni also practiced family medicine. Upon his father's retirement, he continued to practice solely as a Family Practice Physician. His passion and dedication for medicine were shown throughout his more than 20 years of practice and his countless hours spent researching and reading articles to further his knowledge surrounding the practice of medicine. He was a doctor who genuinely cared for his patients and took the time to give each patient the specialized care that they needed. Aside from his private practice, he took calls at hospitals and also worked as the primary doctor at the Nueces County Jail and the Coastal Bend Detention Center.



Although he had a deep love and passion for his career, it paled in comparison to the love he had for his family. Fernando was the epitome of a family man and everything he did was for the betterment and happiness of his wife, Gracie Carreño, daughters: Natalie Carreño and Daniela Carreño; and son Alejandro Carreño. His love and devotion were evident through the way he poured out his life for them. They built countless memories that they will all cherish until the day they meet again.



Ferni was one to live life on his own terms. It was no surprise if you would catch him running an errand for his wife in his worst pair of shorts and torn shirt. At first glance, he did not fit the typical mold of a successful doctor, but then again he knew what was truly important in life. He lived humbly and focused on the true joys of life, whether it be spending time with the family watching movies or Netflix, going for a hike, trying to solve an escape room or traveling, working on the yard, flying his RC planes, trying to catch early morning waves with his friends, or watching the nightly news with his wife. He is so loved and will be truly missed more than any words could ever describe. His wife will miss his daily morning hugs and we will all miss his presence, his smile, and that spontaneous amazing laugh that would let you know that everything will be ok.



Babe and Dad, until we meet again, we will continue to live our lives to the fullest like you taught us, continue to make you proud, and visit all the places you still wanted to travel to and we know you will be there every step of the way.



A Visitation will be held from 6:00 p.m. to 8: 30 p.m. on Friday, June 7, 2019 at Seaside Funeral Home Chapel, 4357 Ocean Drive. A Rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m. that same evening. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 8th, at St. Pius X Church, 5620 Gollihar Rd. Entombment to follow at Seaside Memorial Park.



*If you have a Hawaiian shirt or anything Hawaiian we will be wearing Hawaiian shirts on Saturday to the Funeral*