|
|
Fernando Gonzalez
Corpus Christi - Fernando Gonzalez, age 45, passed away on November 23, 2019. He was born on September 4, 1974. He was raised by his mother, Esperanza Reyes and Juan J. Reyes in Corpus Christi, Texas.
He graduated from Foy H. Moody High School. He married his wife of 18 years on April 16, 2001.
Fernando was employed by Bates A.C. and Ginza Japanese in Houston. Fernando was a loving father, son, brother, cousin, and friend.
He will always be remembered for his love of life, sense of humor and his fondness of music. He enjoyed spending time with family, watching movies, and learning about new things. Above all, "Frito" was a kind soul with a perfect smile, one of those human beings you love to spend time with.
Fernando is preceded in death by his father Juan J. Reyes and grandparents.
He is survived by his mother, Esperanza Reyes; wife, Nayeli; son, Ivan; siblings, Mel and Tere, along with Cece, Sophia, and Zachary.
Visitation will be at 12:00 P.M. on Friday, November 29, 2019 at Corpus Christi Funeral Home with a Funeral Service beginning at 1:00 P.M. Interment to follow at Rose Hill Memorial Park.
Pall bearers will be Eric Escamilla, Robert Escamilla, Israel G. Reyes III, Eliseo Jesus Reyes, Anthony Edward Cortez, Ivan "Cheeto" Gonzalez and Jesse Ryan Goodyear.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2019