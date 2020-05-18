Services
Ramon Funeral Home Inc
800 Lincoln Ave
Robstown, TX 78380
(361) 387-4051
Fernando Rodriguez Rojas


1951 - 2020
Fernando Rodriguez Rojas Obituary
Fernando Rodriguez Rojas

Banquete - Banquete, Texas

Fernando Rodriguez Rojas, 68, was called to be with our Lord on May 15, 2020. He was born on August 23, 1951 in Robstown, Texas to Ruperto and Eusebia Rodriguez Rojas. He was a Catholic and lived most of his life in Banquete, Texas. He was a loving and caring husband, father and friend who will be dearly missed.

He leaves to cherish his memories to his wife, Juanita "Janie" Rojas; his daughter, Graciela Rojas; his step-son Daniel Garcia and numerous other relatives and friends.

Services will be private.

Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from May 18 to May 19, 2020
