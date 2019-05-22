Services
Cage-Mills Funeral Directors
4901 Everhart Road
Corpus Christi, TX 78411
(361) 854-3282
Visitation
Thursday, May 23, 2019
4:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Prayer Service
Thursday, May 23, 2019
7:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, May 24, 2019
12:00 PM
Life Victory Fellowship
Fidel Villamar Obituary
Fidel Villamar

Corpus Christi -

Fidel Villamar, 79, of Corpus Christi, TX, passed away on May 16, 2019. He was born in Michoacan, Mexico on October 28, 1939.

Fidel was married to Everarda Villamar on August 16, 1964. He was a very well known tailor for 40 years and was the owner of Villamars Tailor Shop. Fidel loved spending time with his grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife, Everarda Villaramar; 4 children, Janie V. Zamora, Mario Villamar, Monica V. Palomo, George Villamar; 14 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren and brother, Adolfo Villamar.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, May 23, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. at Cage-Mills Funeral Directors with an evening prayer at 7:00 p.m. that same evening.

Funeral Service will be held on Friday, May 24, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. at Life Victory Fellowship. Interment will follow at Seaside Memorial Park.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on May 22, 2019
