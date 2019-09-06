|
|
Filemon "Phil" Silva
Corpus Christi - Mr. Phil Silva, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at his residence in Corpus Christi at the age of 84.
He was born on June 25, 1935 in Morelia, Michoacán, Mexico to his parents Jesus and Esther Silva.
Phil was a retired licensed Funeral Director and Embalmer, a craft of which he had mastered and was extremely proud of. Through his working years he developed revolutionary techniques that many local morticians still use today. Those who were lucky enough to train under such a fine mind, will never forget his expertise in the field of funeral service.
He had such an outgoing soul, everyone he encountered heard one of his great stories, some would say he never met a stranger. Up until his last days he was out and about visiting with friends and colleagues. His repartee was unmatched, never was it known for him to lose an argument, always ensuring he had the last word. Most will remember him by the smile on his face and joke on his lips. It is impossible to state the full impact which he had on this community but it is certain that his legacy will live on for generations to come. He will be greatly missed.
Phil is survived by his sister Dr. Aurora Silva and many other loving members of the family and countless friends.
Public Visitation will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, September 9, 2019 at Guardian Funeral Home Chapel A, with a Funeral Service to begin at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in San Pedro Cemetery - Odem, Texas.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Sept. 6, 2019