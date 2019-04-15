Finn Watkins Anderson



San Antonio - Finn Watkins Anderson passed away peacefully on April 12, 2019. He was born on November 26, 2018, in San Antonio. Finn is the son of Austin and Jessica Anderson. He is survived by his parents, his big brother, Colby James Anderson, his paternal grandparents, Derwood (Woody) and Gail (Gigi) Anderson, his maternal grandparents, James (Papa Jim) and Dana (Honey) Pickett, his great-grandparents, Charles (Papa) and JoAnn (Nina) Kernick and his uncles, Byron Anderson and Ryan Pickett. Finn had God's favor as everyone who met him was drawn to him. A special thanks to everyone who cared for Finn during his 92 days in the Methodist Children's Hospital NICU. In lieu of flowers, we would be pleased to have you support the Sunshine Cottage School for Deaf Children in San Antonio. The funeral will be on Wednesday, April 17 at 3:30 pm at First United Methodist Church in Corpus Christi.