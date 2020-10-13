Florence Sue Williams Dulaney



Florence Sue Williams Dulaney, age 82, passed away peacefully on October 10, 2020, due to injuries related to a fall.



She was born February 5, 1938, at Trinway, Ohio. She married her high school sweetheart, Dr. Mike Dulaney, on December 21, 1957. They cherished their 64 years together.



Sue was preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Evelyn Williams, and her daughter-in-law, Martha Dulaney. Survivors include: her husband, Dr. Mike Dulaney; five sons, Mark Dulaney (Dr. Kerrie), Stephen Dulaney (Carrie), Dr. Richard Dulaney (Dr. Jennifer), Thomas Dulaney, Robert Dulaney (Christy); her siblings, Carol Baughman (Dr. Gary) and Craig Williams (Logan); her 13 grandchildren; and niece and nephew.



Most people that met Sue asked the same question, "How does she do it?" She was a wife, mother of five boys, author, realtor, Sunday school teacher, volunteer, and the president of numerous organizations.



In 1967, Mike and Sue moved to Corpus Christi with their first three children during the same month as Hurricane Beulah. However, it was Sue that took the city by storm. She joined the "new neighbors club" and jumped into life in Corpus Christi with both feet. The Dulaneys started hosting supper clubs for dozens of new friends. Sue taught a bridge class, played tennis, swam, and golfed.



The Dulaney Family joined First United Methodist Church, taught children's Sunday School, and helped lead adult small groups. She would often say, "Faith is the most important thing." The church was the cornerstone for her and her family's life. Her faith guided her as she strove towards her often repeated goal to "Do something nice for someone each day."



That first year, she volunteered at the YWCA reading to underprivileged preschool children. Many other leadership and service committees were soon to follow: Junior League, Scout leader, Medical Auxiliary, PTA, Adopt-a-School, CCISD Advisory team, Toastmasters, Sister City, to name just a few. She nearly always assumed leadership roles.



Her house was always the center of activity for her children and their friends. Guests to the bustling Dulaney home remember a lot of fun, food, sweets, and encouragement. The Dulaney's house felt like a home to all who entered. Those visitors remember her repeatedly saying, "Each day is a gift, treat it like a treasure."



Chance encounters with Sue led to meaningful experiences. One day she noticed that a locksmith, a young dad with children in tow, was overwhelmed after his wife's death. She was inspired to write a book titled Stop, Look and Listen: Single Fathers/Dads. She realized the increasing role that fathers would play in raising children and wanted everyone to feel equipped for this vital task. The book was a way for her to pass along the wisdom she acquired from her 50 years as a child, parent, and lifelong learner.



Other chance encounters would involve Sue handing strangers and friends a $2 bill if they promised to write 50 goals. Sue was a passionate proponent of this practice. In her own life, she knew that some of her fondest memories, such as traveling to all 50 states or touring the world through Sister City, would never have happened if she did not first write her goals. Her incredible service to the community and family was often guided by her written goals. The $2 bill-50 goals challenge often resulted in notes of appreciation and letters of success from friends and strangers alike. Programs for setting goals were taken to PTA, schools, and civic groups.



Last but certainly not least, Sue loved her family, and they loved her back. She created countless memories for her siblings, her five boys, their wives, and thirteen grandchildren. While everyone will miss going on adventures, making gingerbread houses, dying Easter eggs, and receiving care packages with every knickknack imaginable, each one knew that they were special and loved.



Services will be held at First United Methodist Church, on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at 2 p.m.



Memorial gifts in her honor are requested for the First United Methodist Church Foundation, 900 S Shoreline Blvd, Corpus Christi, TX 78401.









