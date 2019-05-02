|
Florencio Miguel Gonzalez III
Corpus Christi - Florencio Miguel "Loncho" Gonzalez III was called home to our Lord on April 27, 2019 in Corpus Christi, TX. He was born on March 12, 1934 in Nuevo Laredo, Tamaulipas, Mexico to Florencio Miguel Gonzalez II and Gudelia Rendon.
"Loncho" or "Mike" Gonzalez graduated from W.B. Ray High school and studied microbiology and laboratory sciences at Del Mar College as well as the University of Texas at Austin. He was drafted into the US Navy and served his country loyally. He traveled wide and far throughout his life and lived in several areas of Michigan, Texas and Mexico, finally settling down in Corpus Christi, Texas where his final residence was his childhood home on Ohio Avenue. He enjoyed adventure, the outdoors, fishing, traveling, reading, and visiting his ranch in Michoacan, Mexico. He was a hard worker and loved working with his hands, tinkering on cars, carpentry, plumbing and other household projects. He even "flipped" houses before flipping houses became a trend. Those who knew him will remember that he always spoke his mind and had a strong-willed personality; but he was also sociable, outspoken, funny and a great storyteller. Loncho did not live an average life. He traveled where he wanted to travel, laughed inappropriately at every chance, learned what he wanted to learn, fixed what he wanted to fix, and ate what he wanted to eat, ideally a breakfast of huevos estrellados with beans and a cup of coffee.
He is survived by his wife, Maria Elena Gonzalez (Ortiz) and 5 daughters: Paloma (Baha Nofal), Xochitl (David Daucousse), Gabriella (Greg Moorman), Leticia, Laura as well as 2 sons, Demetrio (Vanessa) and Jorge. He is also survived by 16 grandchildren, some of who fondly called him "Abuelito Lencho". He was preceded in death by his sister, Carmen Trevino and is also survived by 2 younger brothers, Homero and Rene Gonzalez, several nieces and nephews.
After his cremation, a memorial service will be held at the Guardian Funeral Home (5922 Crosstown Access Rd, Corpus Christi, TX, 78415) on Saturday, May 4th from 10:00am to 12:00pm with reception to follow.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on May 2, 2019