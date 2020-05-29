Florinda Martinez
Corpus Christi - Florinda Martinez, 88, passed away in Corpus Christi, on Wednesday, May 27, 2020. She was born in Fowlerton, on Friday, November 6, 1931 to Felipe and Antonia Campos.
Florinda is survived by her sons, Luciano Martinez Jr. and wife Prissy, Leonardo Martinez, Roberto Martinez, and Felipe Cortinas; daughter, Eloisa McShane; brothers, Francisco, Juan, and Tomas Arisola, and sister, Eloisa Garza. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Ashley King and husband Michael, Kayla and Timothy James McShane, Sabrina and Chelsy Martinez, and Mary Alice and Olivia Cortinas, and great-grandchildren, Jeremiah Garcia, Catelya Nevaeh and Jesse James Jackson.
Florinda was preceded in death by, her husband of 45 years, Luciano Q. Martinez Sr; sister, Lamar Vela, and brother, Guadalupe Arisola.
Visitation will be held on Monday, June 1, 2020 at Hurley Funeral Home, 118 W. Oaklawn Road in Pleasanton from 2:00 PM until 9:00 PM with a funeral service being held at 7:00 PM. Graveside services and interment will be held on Tuesday, June 2, 2020, in Hilltop Cemetery, Hackberry Road in Tilden at 11:00 AM.
