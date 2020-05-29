Florinda Martinez
1931 - 2020
Florinda Martinez

Corpus Christi - Florinda Martinez, 88, passed away in Corpus Christi, on Wednesday, May 27, 2020. She was born in Fowlerton, on Friday, November 6, 1931 to Felipe and Antonia Campos.

Florinda is survived by her sons, Luciano Martinez Jr. and wife Prissy, Leonardo Martinez, Roberto Martinez, and Felipe Cortinas; daughter, Eloisa McShane; brothers, Francisco, Juan, and Tomas Arisola, and sister, Eloisa Garza. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Ashley King and husband Michael, Kayla and Timothy James McShane, Sabrina and Chelsy Martinez, and Mary Alice and Olivia Cortinas, and great-grandchildren, Jeremiah Garcia, Catelya Nevaeh and Jesse James Jackson.

Florinda was preceded in death by, her husband of 45 years, Luciano Q. Martinez Sr; sister, Lamar Vela, and brother, Guadalupe Arisola.

Visitation will be held on Monday, June 1, 2020 at Hurley Funeral Home, 118 W. Oaklawn Road in Pleasanton from 2:00 PM until 9:00 PM with a funeral service being held at 7:00 PM. Graveside services and interment will be held on Tuesday, June 2, 2020, in Hilltop Cemetery, Hackberry Road in Tilden at 11:00 AM.

Anyone wishing to sign the online guestbook, share memories or issue condolences to the family may do so at www.hurleyfuneralhome.com




Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from May 29 to May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
1
Visitation
02:00 - 09:00 PM
Hurley Funeral Home - Pleasanton
JUN
1
Funeral service
07:00 PM
Hurley Funeral Home - Pleasanton
JUN
2
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Hilltop Cemetery
May 30, 2020
Im deeply saddened learn of the death of your loved one. May your hearts be comforted by the God of all comfort and in knowing others are thinking about you and your family at this sad time.
May 29, 2020
May she Rest in Pease, prayers for families.
Amparo Escamilla
Acquaintance
