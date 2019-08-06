|
Florinda (Kita) Uribe, age 79, died peacefully on Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, in Corpus Christi, Texas.
She is precedes in death by her parents, Victoriano Gonzalez and Florinda Diaz, and 10 siblings.
Florinda will be lovingly remembered by her husband of 57 years, Rodolfo Uribe, 3 children, Cindy, Ron, and Rudy Uribe Jr., her grandchildren Melissa, Tiffany, Jorge Jr. and Jimmy, 3 great grandchildren, and a brother Victoriano Gonzalez Jr.
She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother and would do anything for her family.
"Mom you are gone, but not forgotten"
Visitation will be at 3:00 pm on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at Saxet Funeral Home. A Vigil will be recited at 6:00 p.m. that same evening. A Chapel Service will be celebrated at 12:15 p.m. on Wed., August 7, 2019 at Saxet Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery.
Under the directon of Saxet Funeral Home.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Aug. 6, 2019