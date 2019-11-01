|
Therese Florine Dittlinger, 92, left this world on October 21, 2019 at M. D. Anderson with her daughters by her side. She was valiant in her final battle until the last.
Florine was born February 8, 1927, in Violet, Texas, the second child of ten to Karl and Alma Hoelscher. She grew up in the hamlet of Violet and graduated Calallen High School. Florine married her late husband, Arthor (Buddy) Dittlinger in 1950 in the old St. Anthony's Church now housing the Violet Historical Society. They farmed and lived outside Banquete, Texas, where Florine made raising four children look easy. She was a faithful, supportive wife to her husband who had high expectations of his wife. Her children were starched and pressed and shiny every Sunday service at St. John Nepomucene Church in Robstown, TX. She herself always presented her best person to all, a woman's lady. Later, the family moved back to the Violet area to build anew, returning to their community roots. Not only was she the glue that held the family together, but here she was also the matriarch of the extended family. Florine was firm, but had a gentle side and an easy smile. She hardly ever met a stranger because she could afford a short conversation with the checkout clerk, the bank teller, the waitress, or the maid and gardener at assisted living. Those who knew her saw her exhibit zeal and enthusiasm in everything she did. Florine served her parish in the women's altar society from 1963 until 2018! After Buddy died in 2013, Florine, who now lived to dance, weekly attended her friends at Robstown Community Hall until illness prevented in early 2019. She greatly appreciated Dorothy, her friend and driver, and Herb, her caring dance partner, whose frequent visits supported her in her final months.
Florine was also predeceased by her son, Glenn Ray Dittlinger; brothers Gerald (Jay) Hoelscher and Farreol (Buck) Hoelscher; and grandson, Matthew Thomas Garrett.
Florine is survived by her daughters, Karen Dittlinger of Mechanicsville, VA, Debbie Cobb (David) of Houston, TX, and Linda Garrett (Gary) of Mountain Home, TX; grandson, Cole Garrett (Ashley) of Baton Rouge, LA; great grandson, Jackson Pace Garrett of Baton Rouge, LA; sisters, Eileen Ladd of St. Louis, MO and Marian Unterbrink (Gerald) of Riviera, TX; sister-in-law, Rennie Hoelscher (Buck) of Coyanosa, TX; brothers (who cared for her needs before hospitalization), Karl Hoelscher, Jr. (Marie) of Robstown, TX, Cyril Hoelscher (Kathy) of Port Lavaca, TX, Jeron Hoelscher of Corpus Christi, TX, Norbert Hoelscher (Barbara) of Robstown, TX, Edmund Hoelscher (Carolyn) of Robstown, TX; and many nieces and nephews and their families.
Rosary will be held Saturday, November 9, 2019, at St. Anthony Catholic Church, Violet, TX, at 10:00 am followed by Funeral Mass at 10:30 am. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to M. D. Anderson Hospital or Violet Historical Society (envelopes in church foyer). The Neptune Society of Houston handled cremation. Sawyer-George Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Nov. 1 to Nov. 3, 2019