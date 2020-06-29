Flossie A. Plocek
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Flossie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Flossie A. Plocek

Corpus Christi & Orange Grove - Flossie A. Plocek, age 95, passed away peacefully on Friday, June 26, 2020. She was born in Madisonville, TX on January 29, 1925 to Guy Eugene and Sadie Isgett Jones.

She was married to Walter Plocek in 1948. Flossie was a long-time resident of Corpus Christi and Orange Grove. She enjoyed sewing, canning, cooking, deer hunting, and spending time at the ranch.

Flossie was preceded in death by her loving husband, Walter Plocek and her parents.

She is survived by her daughter, Debbie (Martin) Moseley of Crosby, TX; sons, Fred (Debbie) Plocek of Sinton, TX and Gary (Marina) Plocek of Orange Grove, TX.

Family will have a private graveside service to be held at Sandia Cemetery at a later date.

Services entrusted to Holmgreen Mortuary.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved