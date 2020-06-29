Flossie A. Plocek



Corpus Christi & Orange Grove - Flossie A. Plocek, age 95, passed away peacefully on Friday, June 26, 2020. She was born in Madisonville, TX on January 29, 1925 to Guy Eugene and Sadie Isgett Jones.



She was married to Walter Plocek in 1948. Flossie was a long-time resident of Corpus Christi and Orange Grove. She enjoyed sewing, canning, cooking, deer hunting, and spending time at the ranch.



Flossie was preceded in death by her loving husband, Walter Plocek and her parents.



She is survived by her daughter, Debbie (Martin) Moseley of Crosby, TX; sons, Fred (Debbie) Plocek of Sinton, TX and Gary (Marina) Plocek of Orange Grove, TX.



Family will have a private graveside service to be held at Sandia Cemetery at a later date.



Services entrusted to Holmgreen Mortuary.









