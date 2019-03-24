|
Floyd Wayne Whitfield
Corpus Christi, TX
Floyd Wayne Whitfield, of Corpus Christi, Texas, died on Sunday, March 17, 2019. He was born on November 8, 1935 in Victoria County, near Bloomington, Texas. He was the oldest child of Gladys Avants and Floyd Henry Whitfield. He graduated from Bloomington High School and Southwest Texas State Teachers College in San Marcos, Texas with a business degree. After college, Floyd joined the Marines and served at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Vieques, and in Cuba. After discharge from the Marines, he moved to San Antonio where he met and married Nancy Elizabeth Fischinger. He moved to Corpus Christi and worked as a stockbroker, retiring with Wells Fargo.
The family would like to thank Mirador, Villa South, The Palms Nursing Home, and Opus Hospice Care for providing care for Floyd during his decline from dementia.
Floyd Wayne is survived by his wife Nancy; son Cary Whitfield and his wife Cindy; daughter Lori Hamilton and her husband Chris, grandchildren Mitchell, Andrew, and Catherine Hamilton; brother Darrell Whitfield and his wife Connie; sister Marie Gideon; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
Services will be held at Corpus Christi First United Methodist Church at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 30, 2019. Inurnment will be at Corpus Christi First United Methodist Church Columbarium. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Marine Corps League which perpetuates the history of the United States Marine Corps by promoting the ideals of Marines, including providing military honors at funerals. Marine Corps League, 4529 Leon, Corpus Christi, TX 78416.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Mar. 24, 2019