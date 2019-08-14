|
|
Frances Garcia Morrow
Corpus Christi - Frances Garcia Morrow, the only child of Hermenejildo Sanchez Garcia (1907-1973) and Clementina Alvarez Garcia (1907-2002) and the mother of Matthew Irvine Morrow, exited this world on Monday, August 12, 2019 at the age of 75.
Born in Corpus Christi, Texas she attended schools in Odem, Texas, graduating Salutatorian of the class of 1963. She pursued her college education while working full-time attending Del Mar College, Pan American University and Corpus Christi State University where she attained a BBA in Management in 1989. She was an advocate of education and encouraged friends and family to pursue higher learning regardless of age or obstacles in life.
She held jobs in private industry and Corpus Christi, Dallas, Richardson and Edinburg, Texas, but the job that became a career was the one she took in 1977 with the Texas Dept. of Human Services, retiring in 1999. She also worked for the UT Medical School BASIC Stroke Project, Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission and Corpus Christi State School for a total of 30 years as a state employee.
She was an advocate for elderly services through her work with the RSVP Advisory Board, Care Corps of Corpus Christi, Advisory Council on Aging of the Area Agency on Aging and as a representative to the Texas Silver-Haired Legislature. She also cared about children and their involvement in health learning through the Leadership Committee of Agri-Life. She worked as a member of the Altar Society and Works of Mercy at Ss. Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church.
She leaves memories and her undying love to Matthew and her cousins Jesse (Alice) Alvarez, Mary Alice (Luis) Hernandez, Tony (Esther) Alvarez, Lupe (Ruben) Arredondo, Johnny (Sylvia) Alvarez, Gloria Medina, Richard Garcia, Esther G. Rodriguez, and Gloria G. Von Kleinow, Tony Garcia and the close friends who kept in touch through the years.
Frances wanted to thank all her "angels on Earth", those who brought food, visited and called.
Her desire was to have a simple funeral and that in lieu of floral offerings donations be made to any animal rescue organization to continue her love of animals or to Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, P.O. Box 97151, Washington, DC 20090-7151.
A Rosary will be recited at 9:30 a.m., Saturday, August 17, 2019 with a Funeral Mass to be celebrated at 10:00 a.m., at Ss. Cyril and Methodius Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Memorial Park.
She also wished that no one wear black or cry but remember how she loved ice cream, chocolate and animals, especially her pets.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Aug. 14, 2019