|
|
Frances Harrison
Corpus Christi - Frances Louise Harrison of Corpus Christi, Texas passed away in her home on April 17, 2020. She was 98 years old. Louise was born on October 14, 1921 in Chilton, Texas to John Henry Davis and Ella Pearl Crow Davis. She was the twelfth of thirteen children and was preceded in death by all her siblings. She was married to Abe Rubel Harrison on December 24, 1936 for sixty-seven years until he passed away in 2003. She was a lifetime member of West Heights Baptist Church. Louise was the most devoted wife and loving mother and grandmother anyone could ever hope to have and always put others before herself. We will always remember her for the love she gave to all of us. She is survived by her son, George W. Harrison (Betty) and daughter, Brenda J. Deuel (LaVor). She has five grandchildren and eleven great grandchildren. She was known to all her nieces and nephews as "Aunt Piggy" and to her great grandchildren as "Grandma Piggy." A Graveside Service will be held 10:00 am, April 22, 2020 at Memory Gardens Cemetery.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Apr. 18 to Apr. 21, 2020